Worthy de Jong’s golden walk-off highlights wild medal 3×3 medal round

What a day of basketball it was at La Concorde, beginning with men’s and women’s semifinals action and ending with a rollicking medal round in which no game was decided by more than three points — and the two gold-medal matchups gave us last-second thrillers. In the end, it was the Netherlands taking gold and Lithuania taking bronze for the men, while Germany won gold and U.S. took bronze for the women. Here’s a full breakdown of all the action.

Men’s gold-medal game: Netherlands 18, France 17 (OT)

To quote the poet Mark Jackson: Worthy de Jong is a bad, bad man.

Netherlands’ leader struggled with his outside shot throughout the gold-medal game, missing each of his first six attempts. But with his team’s back to the wall, he delivered, scoring the game-tying basket with a second left and then finally getting a two-pointer to fall to win the game in overtime.

After upsetting reigning gold medalist Latvia in the semifinals and with a wild La Concorde crowd at their backs, it felt like France was about to complete a magical run to a gold medal. But the Netherlands would not wilt, answering back every time Les Bleus edged ahead. Franck Seguela‘s basket made it 16-14 France with less than 30 seconds left, but de Jong would not be denied, scoring two straight baskets — including the game-tying layup with just a second to go.

3×3 overtime rules stipulate that the first to two points wins, so while Timothe Vergiat put France back ahead, the Dutch had another chance. de Jong took full advantage, bringing his country its first men’s 3×3 medal after a fifth-place finish in Tokyo.

Women’s gold-medal game: Germany 17, Spain 16

Sonja Greinacher brought Germany here, but with a gold medal on the line, it was a little bit from everyone that got the job done. With basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki looking on, the Germans held off Spain by a single point to capture women’s 3×3 gold on Monday night, not just the country’s first-ever medal in this event — it didn’t even qualify for Tokyo — but its first-ever medal in any basketball discipline.

Spain led for much of this game, building leads of 12-8 and 15-13. But in winning time, Germany made all the plays: Stella Reichert and Elisa Mevius scored consecutive baskets to tie the game, and after a tense series of empty possessions, it was Greinacher’s two-pointer with 30 seconds left that sealed the deal. Spain had multiple chances to tie at the end, but Alonso Gracia‘s shot at the buzzer went begging.

All four players scored at least four points for Germany, which didn’t shoot as well as it has throughout the tournament but compensated by winning the turnover battle 11-4. That created a 29-21 shot advantage, tilting the math in Germany’s favor just enough. Juana Camilion led the way for Spain with six points, while Gracia added five.

This was the first Olympic appearance in women’s 3×3 for both nations, a sign of how much this game continues to grow.

Men’s bronze-medal game: Lithuania 21, Latvia 18

The reigning champions from Tokyo will be leaving Paris without a medal, as Latvia ran through pool play a perfect 7-0 only to drop two shockers to France in the semifinals and Lithuania in the bronze-medal game.

Once again, it was Latvia’s cold shooting from outside that did it in. Typically the most lethal team in the sport from deep, Nauris Miezis went 0-for-4 while Karlis Lasmanis went just 1-for-5. That opened the door for Lithuania, and Sarunas Vingelis busted it down, scoring a game-high nine points on 3-for-5 from deep.

Latvia didn’t lead until a Lasmanis free throw with under two minutes to play made the score 17-16. But Lithuania came back from the free throw line, with four foul shots in the final 23 seconds to help pull away.

Women’s bronze-medal game: U.S. 16, Canada 13

It’s not the ending the U.S. envisioned when these Games began, but considering the road it took to get here — and the 0-3 hole it had to dig out of — it’s still a result it should be proud of. Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points and looks like a future star in the sport if she continues with an eye towards Los Angeles in 2028.

