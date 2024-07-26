Wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics

One of the Olympics’ oldest sports, wrestling has been featured at every edition of the Summer Games except for 1900 — which also took place in Paris.

Wrestling returns to the Olympic spotlight this August via 18 competitions in the City of Light. Three years after the United States earned nine total sport medals at the Tokyo Games (the most of any nation), American veterans like Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder aim to demonstrate continued dominance, further cement their places in Olympic history — and possibly pass the torch to another generation of grapplers.

Wrestlers take to the mat from Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11 as part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Athletes will gut wrench for gold, silver and bronze across 18 total competitions, with each of the three events — men compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman; women chase Olympic glory in freestyle — divided into six weight classes.

Wrestling Weight Classes Men’s Freestyle

57kg

65kg

74kg

86kg

97kg

125kg Women’s Freestyle

50kg

53kg

57kg

62kg

68kg

76kg Men’s Greco-Roman

60kg

67kg

77kg

87kg

97kg

130kg

Venue

Champ de Mars Arena — the temporary structure erected as a venue for art, fashion and sports, mere steps from the Eiffel Tower — will host the wrestling events during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paris 2024

Judo events will also make use of the mats inside the Champ de Mars Arena.

Competition Schedule

Wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) August 5 Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Round of 16



Women’s Freestyle 68kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Quarterfinals



Women’s Freestyle 68kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Quarterfinals 9a-11a Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Semifinals



Women’s Freestyle 68kg Semifinals 3p-4p August 6 Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Repechage



Women’s Freestyle 68kg Repechage



Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage



Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Round of 16

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Quarterfinals



Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Quarterfinals 5a-7:30a Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinals



Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Gold Medal



Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze

Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Gold Medal



Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Gold Medal 12:15p-4p August 7 Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Repechage



Women’s Freestyle 50kg Repechage



Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage



Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Round of 16



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Round of 16



Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Quarterfinals



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Quarterfinals 5a-7:30a Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Bronze

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Gold Medal

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Bronze

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Gold Medal

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal 12:15p-4p August 8 Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Repechage



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Repechage



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16



Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals



Women’s Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Freestyle 86kg Quarterfinals 5a-7:30a Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals



Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals



Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals



Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Bronze



Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Gold Medal



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze



Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Gold Medal



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Bronze



Women’s Freestyle 53kg Gold Medal 12:15p-4p August 9 Men’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 74kg Round of 16

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 125kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 74kg Quarterfinals

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Freestyle 125kg Quarterfinals 5a-7:30a Men’s Freestyle 74kg Semifinals



Men’s Freestyle 125kg Semifinals



Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals



Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal 12:15p-4p August 10 Men’s Freestyle 74kg Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 125kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 97kg Round of 16



Men’s Freestyle 65kg Quarterfinals

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Quarterfinals



Men’s Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinals 5a-7:30a Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinals



Men’s Freestyle 97kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinals



Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 74kg Gold Medal

Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Bronze

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Gold Medal 12:15p-4p August 11 Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 97kg Repechage



Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Gold Medal



Men’s Freestyle 97kg Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Gold Medal



Women’s Freestyle 76kg Bronze

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Gold Medal 5a-8:30a

Wrestling 101

Want to learn the difference between Greco-Roman and freestyle events? Or why wrestling is one of the few sports that awards two bronze medals per event? Want to use the term “repechage” like a champ? Read more about the wrestling competitions taking place at Paris 2024 — from the rules and regulations to the competition format and terminology.

