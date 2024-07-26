Wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics
One of the Olympics’ oldest sports, wrestling has been featured at every edition of the Summer Games except for 1900 — which also took place in Paris.
Wrestling returns to the Olympic spotlight this August via 18 competitions in the City of Light. Three years after the United States earned nine total sport medals at the Tokyo Games (the most of any nation), American veterans like Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder aim to demonstrate continued dominance, further cement their places in Olympic history — and possibly pass the torch to another generation of grapplers.
Wrestlers take to the mat from Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11 as part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Athletes will gut wrench for gold, silver and bronze across 18 total competitions, with each of the three events — men compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman; women chase Olympic glory in freestyle — divided into six weight classes.
|Men’s Freestyle
57kg
65kg
74kg
86kg
97kg
125kg
|Women’s Freestyle
50kg
53kg
57kg
62kg
68kg
76kg
|Men’s Greco-Roman
60kg
67kg
77kg
87kg
97kg
130kg
Venue
Champ de Mars Arena — the temporary structure erected as a venue for art, fashion and sports, mere steps from the Eiffel Tower — will host the wrestling events during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Judo events will also make use of the mats inside the Champ de Mars Arena.
Competition Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|August 5
|Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Quarterfinals
|9a-11a
|Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Semifinals
|3p-4p
|August 6
|Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Repechage
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage
Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Quarterfinals
|5a-7:30a
|Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg Gold Medal
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Gold Medal
|12:15p-4p
|August 7
|Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Repechage
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage
Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Round of 16
Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Quarterfinals
|5a-7:30a
|Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Gold Medal
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Gold Medal
|12:15p-4p
|August 8
|Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Repechage
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Quarterfinals
|5a-7:30a
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg Gold Medal
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze
Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 53kg Gold Medal
|12:15p-4p
|August 9
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 74kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 74kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Quarterfinals
|5a-7:30a
|Men’s Freestyle 74kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Gold Medal
|12:15p-4p
|August 10
|Men’s Freestyle 74kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Round of 16
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Quarterfinals
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Quarterfinals
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Quarterfinals
|5a-7:30a
|Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 74kg Gold Medal
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 125kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Gold Medal
|12:15p-4p
|August 11
|Men’s Freestyle 65kg Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Gold Medal
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Bronze
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Gold Medal
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Bronze
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Gold Medal
|5a-8:30a
Wrestling 101
Want to learn the difference between Greco-Roman and freestyle events? Or why wrestling is one of the few sports that awards two bronze medals per event? Want to use the term “repechage” like a champ?
Read more about the wrestling competitions taking place at Paris 2024 — from the rules and regulations to the competition format and terminology.
