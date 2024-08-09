Wrestling prelims recap, Aug. 9: U.S.’s Kyle Dake dominates en route to semifinal

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 9, 2024

American Kyle Dake reacts during men

American Kyle Dake reacts during men’s freestyle 74kg competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. – Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Three weight classes got one step closer to gold medals in freestyle wrestling Friday in Paris.

Preliminary matches

Women’s freestyle 62kg eliminations/quarterfinals

Kayla Colleen Miracle of the U.S. bested Turkiye’s Nesrin Bas in the elimination round, 4-1, but went on to fall in the quarterfinals to the top seed in the weight class, Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova, 3-1. Tynybekova is the reigning world champion and took silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The women’s 62kg semifinal round gets going at 12:55 p.m. ET with Tynybekova and Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko, followed by Norway’s Grace Jacob Bullen and Japan’s Sakura Motoki at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Men’s freestyle 74kg eliminations/quarterfinals

American Kyle Dake did not cede a single point on his way to the 74kg semifinals. 

Dake beat Venezuela’s Anthony Montero Chirinos, 4-0, in the Round of 16, and then steamrolled Yones Emamichoghaei of Ireland, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.

The decorated American looks to improve upon his bronze finish in Tokyo as he takes on Japan’s Daichi Takatani in today’s semifinal at 12:15 p.m. ET. Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov of Uzbekistan will face Viktor Rassadin of Tajikistan in the second semifinal match at 12:25 p.m. ET.

Men’s freestyle 125kg eliminations/quarterfinals

No. 3 seed Mason Parris of the U.S. suffered a surprise exit in the Round of 16 to Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur, 3-1. Iran’s Amir Zare, the top-seeded competitor in the weight class, easily advanced to the semifinals: In the Round of 16, he won 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Aiaal Lazarev. He subsequently defeated Canada’s Amar Dhesi 4-0.

Friday’s first semifinal match at 12:35 p.m. ET pits Zare against Turkiye’s Taha Akgul. The second match goes at 12:45 p.m. ET between Azerbaijan’s Giorgi Meshvildishvili and Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili.

Be sure to check NBCOlympics.com for all wrestling-related news, videos, and updates. Our wrestling schedule page provides up-to-date information. All matches can be streamed live on the site, as well as Peacock.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Skip to content