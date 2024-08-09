Wrestling prelims recap, Aug. 9: U.S.’s Kyle Dake dominates en route to semifinal

Three weight classes got one step closer to gold medals in freestyle wrestling Friday in Paris.

Preliminary matches

Women’s freestyle 62kg eliminations/quarterfinals

Kayla Colleen Miracle of the U.S. bested Turkiye’s Nesrin Bas in the elimination round, 4-1, but went on to fall in the quarterfinals to the top seed in the weight class, Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova, 3-1. Tynybekova is the reigning world champion and took silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The women’s 62kg semifinal round gets going at 12:55 p.m. ET with Tynybekova and Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko, followed by Norway’s Grace Jacob Bullen and Japan’s Sakura Motoki at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Men’s freestyle 74kg eliminations/quarterfinals

American Kyle Dake did not cede a single point on his way to the 74kg semifinals.

Dake beat Venezuela’s Anthony Montero Chirinos, 4-0, in the Round of 16, and then steamrolled Yones Emamichoghaei of Ireland, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.

The decorated American looks to improve upon his bronze finish in Tokyo as he takes on Japan’s Daichi Takatani in today’s semifinal at 12:15 p.m. ET. Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov of Uzbekistan will face Viktor Rassadin of Tajikistan in the second semifinal match at 12:25 p.m. ET.

Men’s freestyle 125kg eliminations/quarterfinals

No. 3 seed Mason Parris of the U.S. suffered a surprise exit in the Round of 16 to Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur, 3-1. Iran’s Amir Zare, the top-seeded competitor in the weight class, easily advanced to the semifinals: In the Round of 16, he won 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Aiaal Lazarev. He subsequently defeated Canada’s Amar Dhesi 4-0.

Friday’s first semifinal match at 12:35 p.m. ET pits Zare against Turkiye’s Taha Akgul. The second match goes at 12:45 p.m. ET between Azerbaijan’s Giorgi Meshvildishvili and Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili.

