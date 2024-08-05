Wrestling preview, Aug. 5: Round of 16 matches see Team USA debuts in Paris

As the boxing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics enter their quarterfinal, semifinal, and final bouts, fans of combat sports turn to the mats. Wrestling is scheduled from Monday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars.

Two Americans are scheduled to compete in the three Round of 16 events contested Monday, the first day of wrestling matches — though their bouts will occur simultaneously.

Greco-Roman heavyweight Adam Coon, recognizable to XFL fans as the offensive guard for the Seattle Sea Dragons, competes against Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Amit Elor will kick off the women’s freestyle 68kg/150lbs event with a bout against Buse Tosun Cavusoglu of Turkiye, also at 9:00 a.m. ET.

