In some ways, they couldn’t be more different.

Amit Elor: a 20-year-old Californian with her whole wrestling career ahead of her – but isn’t even old enough to drink.

Mijain Lopez: a 6’5”, 41-year-old Cuban who’s won gold in each contested Summer Olympics Greco-Roman super heavyweight event dating back to the 2008 Beijing Games – when George W. Bush was still in the White House.

But in their respective 68kg freestyle and Greco-Roman 130kg finals tomorrow, the two share the same goal: Prove to the world at large – and perhaps themselves – they are Olympic wrestling champions.

Lopez’s final, against Chile’s Yasmani Acosta Fernandez, starts just after 1:30 p.m. ET.

Elor’s final, against Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova, begins at 1:53 p.m. ET.

Both bouts are preceded by Bronze Medal Matches, which should begin streaming around 1:15 p.m. ET.

For those willing to wake up super early (or go to bed very late): Each event’s repechage begins at 5 a.m. ET – and, like all other Paris wrestling coverage, can be watched live on www.NBCOlympics.com.

Detailed schedules and brackets can be found via the wrestling results page, HERE.

