Wrestling preview, Aug. 7: Sarah Hildebrandt fights for an upgrade, from bronze to gold

All matches from both sessions can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.
Session 1
Time: 5:00 a.m. ET
Round of 16/Quarterfinals
- Women’s Freestyle 53kg
- Greco-Roman 67kg
- Greco-Roman 87kg
Repechage Rounds:
- Women’s Freestyle 50kg
- Greco-Roman 57kg
- Greco-Roman 97kg
Session 2
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Semifinals
- Women’s Freestyle 53kg
- Greco-Roman 67kg
- Greco-Roman 87kg
Gold/Bronze Medal Matches:
- Women’s Freestyle 50kg
- Greco-Roman 67kg
- Greco-Roman 87kg
SEE MORE: How to watch wrestling at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule
Wednesday’s medal events
Three wrestling medals of the Paris Games will be awarded, as the three weight classes that got underway on Tuesday will have their gold medal matches on Wednesday.
SEE MORE: India’s Vinesh Phogat upset Olympic champion Yui Susaki
Getting underway
Meanwhile, three new weight classes get underway with the Round of 16 and quarterfinals in Session 1, followed by the semifinals in Session 2.
Women’s freestyle 53kg
Japan’s 20-year-old Akari Fujinama already has two 53kg world championship golds under her belt, plus two Asian Championships golds in the same weight class. Last summer, she defeated the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Mayu Sadochi (absent from Paris). Forced to withdraw from April’s Asian Games due to injury, it’s unclear whether she will be healthy enough to overcome competitors like China’s Pang Qianyu, who earned silver last Games.
The U.S. will field a world champion in California’s Dominique Parrish. Despite winning the world title in 2022, Parrish crashed out of the next year’s edition in the first round.
Greco-Roman 67kg
After Cuban Mijain Lopez‘s astonishing fifth consecutive gold medal on Tuesday, expect compatriot — and 2020 Tokyo Games 60kg gold medalist — Luis Alberto Orta to be fired up and primed to pin his opponents. Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Jafarov finished second to Orta at the 2023 Wrestling World Championships and could swap podium placements. Iran’s Saeid Esmaeili, replacing Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Mohammadreza Geraei, is also a strong medal contender.
Greco-Roman 87kg
Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk seeks his third Olympic medal, and second consecutive gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After a 2023 World Championship bronze medal, he might have trouble with Turkiye’s Ali Cengiz or Hungary’s David Losonczi, both of whom are 2023 World Championship gold medalists due to a controversial referee decision that United World Wrestling retracted last November.
SEE MORE: Wrestling recap, Aug. 6: Team USA’s Hildebrandt to first Olympic final
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.