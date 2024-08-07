Wrestling preview, Aug. 7: Sarah Hildebrandt fights for an upgrade, from bronze to gold

Women’s freestyle 50kg

Will Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt double down on compatriot Amit Elor‘s gold medal run with a second first-place finish at the Paris Olympics?

It’s certainly possible — though Indian opponent Vinesh Phogat owns two bronze World Wrestling Championship medals and has appeared in three Olympics, the 29-year-old has come away from the Games empty-handed … until now. Phogat upset Japan’s Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Yui Susaki in her opener, and while her two subsequent matches were close, she still managed to emerge victorious.

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg

Japan’s finalist Nao Kusaka had a haul of almost exclusively bronze medals until this year’s Asian Championships, where the 23-year-old earned gold. He’ll look to repeat the feat over Kazakhstan’s 34-year-old Demeu Zhadrayev, whose biggest win was a silver medal at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris. (Or maybe the City of Light just suits him?)

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan has placed on each podium position across the last three Olympics: bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old, nicknamed “White Bear,” is guaranteed silver in Paris. To win gold, he’ll have to overwhelm Mohammad Savari of Iran — the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist who won titles at the 2022 Asian Games and 2023 Asian Championships.