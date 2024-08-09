Wrestling preview, Aug. 9: Maroulis, Brooks brawl for bronze, Lee goes for third U.S. gold in Paris

Team USA’s medal matches

On Friday, Team USA could add three medals to its haul — including one gold — thanks to wrestlers Spencer Lee, Helen Maroulis, and Aaron Brooks.

Lee could potentially stand atop the podium, especially if he performs as well as he did during Thursday’s semifinal against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev. The American won by technical superiority, earning 14 points to his opponent’s four — and only took three minutes to secure the win.

His Friday opponent: Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who earned 57kg silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Japanese wrestler has been resurgent in recent years, nabbing a silver, then gold, at the 2022 and 2023 Wrestling World Championships.

SEE MORE: Team USA’s Spencer Lee wins 57kg SF, will wrestle for gold

Maroulis and Brooks lost their semifinal matches — the latter’s defeat was particularly surprising, as Bulgarian opponent Magomed Ramazanov flipped the American with just five seconds left on the clock — and will fight for bronze via repechage.

Lee fights his Gold Medal Match against Higuchi for 57kg freestyle gold at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Brooks fights his 86kg Greco-Roman Bronze Medal Match at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Maroulis fights her 57kg freestyle Bronze Medal Match at 2:15 p.m. ET.

SEE MORE: Team USA’s 86kg wrestler Aaron Brooks loses heartbreaker SF

Preliminary matches

Three new weight classes compete on Friday, each of which feature Americans:

Men’s freestyle 74kg

If you want to see Team USA’s Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Kyle Dake Paris Olympics debut, you’ll have to wake up early: The 33-year-old Cornell grad’s first prelim takes place at approximately 5:15 a.m. ET on Mat A at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

SEE MORE: USA’s Dake wins 74kg bronze over Italy’s defending champion

Men’s freestyle 125kg

Two Americans to watch out for tomorrow: Indiana’s Mason Parris, who makes his Olympic debut with an opening match against two-time World Wrestling Championships medalist Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia at 5:42 a.m. ET.

Tokyo silver medalist Geno Petriashvilli of Georgia, Rio gold medalist Taha Akgul of Turkiye, and Iran’s 2023 World Champion Amir Zare are strong medal contenders.

Women’s freestyle 62kg

Bloomington, Indiana’s Kayla Miracle will compete in her second Olympics tomorrow. The two-time world silver medalist takes on Turkiye’s Bas at 5:35 a.m. ET.

Be sure to check NBCOlympics.com for all wrestling-related news, videos, and updates. Our wrestling schedule page provides up-to-date information. All matches can be streamed live on the site, as well as Peacock.

SEE MORE: How to watch wrestling at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.