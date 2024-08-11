Wrestling recap, Aug. 11: USA’s Kennedy Blades to cap wrestling at Paris 2024

What to look for today

The final day of wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics features three final Bronze and Gold Medal Matches in the women’s freestyle 76kg, men’s freestyle 65kg, and men’s freestyle 97kg events.

As Sunday kicks off, the United States remains in third place on the wrestling medal table: Japan has an untouchable lead with six golds, one silver, and two bronzes. The U.S. is just behind Iran with two gold medals (courtesy of Amit Elor in women’s 68kg and Sarah Hildebrandt in women’s 50kg), one silver (Spencer Lee, men’s freestyle 57kg), and three bronzes (Aaron Brooks, men’s freestyle 86kg; Helen Maroulis, women’s 57kg; and Kyle Dake, men’s freestyle 74kg).

Men’s freestyle 65kg

GOLD: Kotaro Kiyooka (JPN)

SILVER: Rahman Amouzadkhalili (IRI)

BRONZE: Sebastian C. Rivera (PUR)

BRONZE: Islam Dudaev (ALB)

Kotaro Kiyooka dominated Iran’s Rahman Amouzadhalili in the Gold Medal Match: The 23-year-old earned all ten technical points in the first period, then fended off his opponent until the clock ran out. Final score: 10-3.

Kiyooka’s victory scores Japan its seventh (!) wrestling gold of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Puerto Rican Rivera’s Bronze Medal Match was equally engaging, partially because it went down to the wire: The 25-year-old eked out a 10-9 victory over his opponent.

Rivera’s background and National Olympic Committee at these Games is also noteworthy: He represents Puerto Rico, an unincorporated U.S. territory, but was born and spent much of his life in New Jersey.

