Wrestling recap, Aug. 6: Team USA’s Hildebrandt wins QF, Tokyo champ Susaki out in opener

Three athletes from Team USA’s wrestling contingent took to the 2024 Paris Olympics mats on Tuesday, each fighting in a separate event: Kamal Bey in Greco-Roman 77kg division; Joe Rau in men’s Greco-Roman 97kg; and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrant in the women’s freestyle 50kg.

Rau and Bey lost their opening bouts. But Hildebrandt won her Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches. She’ll compete in the semifinals later today.

Women’s 50kg Freestyle

Sarah Hildebrandt is now guaranteed a second bronze medal in women’s 50kg freestyle.

She defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Ibtissem Doudou in an almost clinical opening Round of 16 match, then China’s (more challenging) Feng Ziqi in the quarterfinals.

The latter saw Hildebrandt come from behind after a rough start — but she ultimately secured a 7-4 win, plus a spot in the semifinals.

The women’s 50kg morning session provided international excitement as well, particularly when Japan’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist Yui Susaki lost her Round of 16 match to India’s Vinesh Phogat.

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg

Team USA’s Kamal Bey lost his Round of 16 match to Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov.

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg

Iran’s Mohammad Saravi overwhelmed American Joe Rau in their 97kg opener, 3-1.

At the Tokyo 2020 Games, Saravi earned Greco-Roman bronze.

