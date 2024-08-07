Wrestling recap, Aug. 7: U.S. and Japan strike historic, back-to-back golds

Gold Medal Matches

Women’s 50kg freestyle

Two U.S. women have never won gold medals at a single Olympics in history —

— until today. Read more on that here:

Greco-Roman 77kg

Japan hadn’t earned a Greco-Roman gold in 40 years until Kenichiro Fumita won the 60kg event Tuesday night.

With Nao Kusaka‘s 77kg final-round win Wednesday evening, the country has added two golds in two nights.

In their final, top-seeded Kusaka defeated Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhadrayev, the No. 6 seed, 5-1.

It only took about a minute for Zhadrayev to gain the lead, 2-0, thanks in part to a passivity call.

The real drama unfolded with just three minutes remaining: Kusaka managed a four-point takedown, earned a passivity point off the Kazakhstani, then ran out the clock for the win.

MATCH STATS

Greco-Roman 97kg

Iran’s Mohammad Saravi managed to take down “The White Bear” with a final-round win over Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan — even if he couldn’t completely manage a post-match backflip.

If Saravi’s win felt like an upset, perhaps it’s because Aleksanyan has placed on each podium position over the last three Olympics: bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But in Paris, it’s a second silver for the 32-year-old Armenian — and an upgrade for the 26-year-old Saravi, who took home bronze in Tokyo.

MATCH STATS

Podium placements

Women’s 50kg freestyle

GOLD: Sarah Hildebrandt (USA)

SILVER: Yusneylis Guzman (CUB)

BRONZE: Yui Susaki (JPN)

BRONZE: Feng Ziqi (CHN)

Greco-Roman 77kg

GOLD: Nao Kusaka (JPN)

SILVER: Demeu Zhadrayev (KAZ)

BRONZE: Malkhas Amoyan (ARM)

BRONZE: Akzhol Makhmudov(KGZ)

Greco-Roman 97kg

GOLD: Mohammadhadi Saravi (IRI)

SILVER: Artur Aleksanyan (ARM)

BRONZE: Gabriel Rosillo (CUB)

BRONZE: Uzur Dzhuzupbekov (KGZ)

Preliminary matches

Women’s freestyle 53kg

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mayu Sadochi claimed wrestling gold for the host country. Sadochi isn’t competing in Paris — but her 20-year-old compatriot, Akari Fujinama, has a strong opportunity to earn Japan a second consecutive 53kg gold.

Fujinama lived up to her reputation on Wednesday, disposing her three opponents with ease. She’ll face Ecuador’s Lucia Yepez Guzman in the final tomorrow evening.

Greco-Roman 67kg and Greco-Roman 87kg coming shortly …

