The fifth day of wrestling preliminary matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics has proven to be the most challenging for Team USA.

Only Kyle Dake, the 33-year-old Tokyo 2020 74kg bronze medalist, managed to survive his first two matches. He advances to the semifinals, where he’ll compete against Daichi Takatani of Japan. Takatani, 29, secured bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade.

More updates to follow …

