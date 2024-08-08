Wyden pushes for marijuana rescheduling in letter to AG, DEA

OREGON – Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is pushing for the rescheduling of marijuana.

As NBC5 News previously reported, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) put forth a proposal to move marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III.

On Thursday, Wyden and six other senators sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the head of the DEA, expressing their support for the proposal.

“Rescheduling presents significant benefits to public health, research, business, and Americans harmed by the lasting effects of our punitive drug policies. It will also bolster cannabis-related businesses, many of which are owned by people criminalized for marijuana offenses, opening them up to critical investment opportunities,” the senators wrote.

Health and Human Services conducted a two-part inquiry to consider the current accepted medical use of marijuana and concluded it has been accepted to treat pain, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, among other ailments, without posing unacceptably high safety risks.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.