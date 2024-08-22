Wyden talks DNC ahead of Kamala Harris’ acceptance of nomination

CHICAGO – As the Democratic National Convention comes to a close, NBC5 News caught up with Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Thursday.

Wyden has been at the convention in Chicago all week, where the DNC has been featuring appearances from former presidents and prolific Democratic figures.

Senator Wyden says he’s never seen a quick turnaround of events like this before, with President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race this summer and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Having worked alongside VP Harris on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Wyden says she makes a strong candidate because of her approach to policy.

“She was a force from day one because she really understood that the challenge in the intelligence world is to show you can find policies that make us safe and secure and at the same time protect our liberties. That the two are not mutually exclusive, you got to figure out a way to do both and if you have smart policies, you can get both and if your policies aren’t so smart, you have less of both,” Wyden said.

He also says this balanced approach is exemplified by their shared belief in a solution to a problem many Oregonians are struggling with, rising grocery prices.

They believe they need guardrails in place to protect consumers while maintaining a competitive and healthy market.

