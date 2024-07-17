Wyden’s Medford town hall disrupted by pro-Palestine protestors

MEDFORD, Ore. – Senator Wyden’s town hall at Rogue X Wednesday was canceled suddenly when a group of pro-Palestine protestors interrupted the community meeting.

During the town hall, Wyden was expected to hold a forum to hear the concerns of residents and answer community members’ questions to better represent Oregon.

The town hall had barely begun when multiple people got up and began to protest. The protest went on for approximately 15 minutes.

Senator Wyden continuously told them he would cancel the event if they didn’t get under control, And allow others to speak. Because they didn’t stop, the town hall ended, disappointing people who wanted to voice their concerns with the senator.

About 20 minutes after the meeting ended, Senator Wyden’s office said a few dozen people were still around, So the town hall continued as planned.

