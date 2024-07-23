Yellowstone National Park partially closed after explosion

WYOMING – A hydrothermal explosion was confirmed in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning.

Park officials say the blast occurred in the ‘Biscuit Basin’ area, which is near Old Faithful.

Some damage was reported and the area around the incident is temporarily closed to the public due to safety concerns.

No injuries were reported.

The USGS says these sorts of explosions occur when fluids transition to steam and expand, which can cause rocks and debris to be blown apart.

Officials say there do not appear to be signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.