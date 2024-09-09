YouTube announces tools to protect creators

(CNN) – YouTube is tackling the potential misuse of content uploaded to the site.

The online video-sharing platform announced plans for two tools that will detect and manage content created by artificial intelligence.

This move comes after celebrities, including musicians and athletes, say they’ve seen their likenesses digitally copied and altered, sometimes for sinister purposes.

In a blog post Thursday, YouTube says the first of two AI-detecting tools would target simulated singing voices. That could roll out in 2025.

There’s no timeline for the second tool, which would focus on AI-generated content showing faces.

YouTube says it is also focused on preventing AI companies from taking material from the platform.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.