Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan wins men’s under 100kg judo gold

Zelym Kotsoiev of Azerbaijan won the gold medal in the men’s under 100kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Georgian Ilia Sulamanidze took the silver, while Peter Paltchik of Israel and Muzaffarbek Turoboyev of Uzbekistan won bronze medals.

On the women’s side, Alice Bellandi of Italy won the gold medal in the women’s under 78kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Israel’s Inbar Lanir took the silver, while Ma Zhenzhao of China and Portugal’s Patricia Sampaio won bronze medals.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.