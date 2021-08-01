Home
Zverev caps impressive run with win over Khachanov in gold medal match

Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. - Credit: Getty Images

48 hours removed from knocking off top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles semifinal, world No. 5 Alexander Zverev finished the job with a straight sets win over ROC’s Karen Khachanov.

Zverev dropped the first game to Khachanov but took the next three and comfortably won the set 6-3.

In the second set, Zverev came to life, winning the first five sets, cruising to a 6-1 win, and winning the gold medal in men’s singles.

Zverev, who reached the final of the 2020 U.S. Open but has never won a major, only dropped one set in his five matches en route to the top step of the podium – the opening set against the world No. 1.

Zverev and Khachanov both also competed in men’s doubles, but neither took home hardware. Zverev, along with teammate Jan-Lennard Struff, were eliminated in the quarterfinal, while Khachanov lost in the first round alongside Andrey Rublev.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Djokovic on Saturday to win the bronze medal.

