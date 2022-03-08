?????????????????????????????????????????

US judge suspends Oregon ban on homebuyer ‘love letters’

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 8, 2022

So-called “homebuyer love letters,” written to appeal to sellers to accept a potentially less-competitive offer, were outlawed as of Jan. 1 in an effort to limit housing discrimination. KGW’s Joe Raineri reports.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content