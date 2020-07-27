US nears 150k coronavirus deaths

(NBC) – As the US approaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 and tops 4 million cases, states are wrestling with tough decisions like whether to impose new stay-at-home orders and how to safely reopen schools. However, there is encouraging news in the effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
In Corinth, Mississippi, back to school in the age of COVID-19 looks and sounds a little different. The Deep South district is the latest to open while trying to strike a balance between safety and normality. Corinth School District Superintendent Lee Childress explained, “We’ve got disinfectants, we are taking all precautions, keeping windows on open, doors open to help ventilation in classrooms.”
In hard-hit south Florida, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez, sees positive signs that efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus are working, but he also sees uncertainty ahead. He said, “As long as we have around a 20 percent positivity rate it’s going to be very difficult to open up schools in a normal fashion.”
The new Major League Baseball season is already in turmoil. Two Monday night games were canceled as more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and coaches tested positive.
Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the nation’s top health experts, is calling for mask mandates in areas where the virus is spreading. “The virus is there,” she said. “You may not see it today because it may still be in young people but its spreading and it will your nursing homes and hit will hit those who have serious consequences to this virus.”
In Washington, the White House said National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive, but added President Trump is not at risk.
The president went to North Carolina to learn about efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, the drug company Moderna announced its vaccine candidate began Phase 3 trials Monday morning. The trial will involve 30,000 volunteers and the first results could be reported in November.