US virus aid arrives in India

DELHI, India. (NBC) — Planes carrying the first emergency U.S. aid arrived in India’s capital Friday amid another increase in coronavirus cases in the country.
With over 386,000 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began second only to the United States.
The health ministry also reported 3,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 208,000.
India’s health minister expressed hope that assistance being sent by over 40 countries will plug the shortage in medical supplies.
The United States is sending more than 100 million dollars worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N-95 masks and one million rapid diagnostic tests.