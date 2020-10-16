USA surpasses 8 million coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The U.S. is leading the world in coronavirus cases. It’s now topped eight million and states with the highest numbers are scrambling to slow the spread.
Hot spots are popping up again in Connecticut.
Twelve are now dead in a nursing home outbreak in California.
New Mexico’s average daily case count more than doubled in the past two weeks. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said, “Pay attention to the facts. It is a deadly, highly contagious virus. The virus is now winning.”
Nine states just set a record for most cases in a day.
The latest national numbers Thursday topped 60,000 for the first time since mid-August.
Call it the second wave or the third wave, it’s ominous either way.
Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “If you think that by getting infected and saying… poo-pooing the prevention modalities, that you’re living in a vacuum and you’re becoming part of the problem.”
The CDC now has Thanksgiving guidelines. Among them: dine inside only with people you live with. Drinking too much might cloud your judgement. In-store Black Friday shopping is high risk.
Meanwhile, dissapointing news on Remdesivir, used on the president and the only drug explicitly authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. It has “little or no effect on mortality for hospitalized patients,” according to the WHO.
Better news on vaccines. Assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency use authorization in the US soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.
The data would be reviewed not only by the FDA’s own scientists, but also by an external panel of independent experts at a publicly held meeting convened by the agency to ensure public trust.