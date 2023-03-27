UScellular donates wireless hotspots to Grants Pass non-profit

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 27, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local Grants Pass non-profit is receiving support from a UScellular program.

UScellular’s After School Access Project is providing 150 wireless hotspots to Project Youth+ in Grants Pass.

The company said that the resources are valued at over $150,000.

The mission of UScellular’s project is to provide students with the resources to be able to complete online homework from their homes.

The project especially focuses on youth in rural areas.

“It’s really just designed to bridge the digital divide and bridge that homework gap that we’ve seen since Covid has happened,” UScellular Southern Oregon Retail Sales Manager Joe Hernandez said. “So, there was a huge realization of just underserved youth in more rural communities.”

Project Youth+ supports more than 1,300 students across Josephine, Jackson, and southern Douglas counties.

The After School Access Project has donated over $12 million worth of hotspots to qualifying 501c3 non-profits.

Ethan McReynolds
