USCG helps medevac teen who fell off cliff in Curry County

MARIAL, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard helped medevac a teen who fell from a cliff above the Rogue River near Marial, about 25 miles west of Wolf Creek.
The Coast Guard said their command center was notified about the incident at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers said a 17-year-old male fell from a cliff and sustained head injuries.
Ground vehicles would have trouble accessing the remote location where the teen fell, so a Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew took off from North Bend.
The aircrew made it to the scene at about 5:45 p.m. and touched down at Paradise Lodge, a tourist destination with hike-in and jetboat-in access only. The teen was loaded aboard the helicopter and taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
The teen’s current medical condition is unknown.