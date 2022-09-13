USCG rescue vessel crew spots pod of humpback whales off Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. – A US Coast Guard crew received a stroke of luck during a routine mission near Coos Bay.

This past Friday night, a 62-foot fishing vessel lost propulsion about 160 miles west of the Coos Bay Bar.

A large Coast Guard National Security Cutter happened to be in the area and helped tow the fishing vessel within reach of a local USCG Motor Lifeboat.

On Sunday, the motor lifeboat rendezvoused with the cutter about 40 miles offshore and took over the towing operation.

When the motor lifeboat was about 12 miles from shore, the crew glimpsed an amazing sight: an entire pod of humpback whales.

The Coast Guard estimated there were about 40 to 50 whales migrating southward. One of the crew members even caught the pod on video.

“Talk about perfect timing to see something so spectacular!” the USCG said. “No one on the crew had ever seen this type of whale, so it’s safe to say they’ll remember this forever!”

After a ten-hour trip, the crew arrived at the Charleston Marina with the fishing vessel in tow and an amazing story to tell.