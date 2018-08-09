USFS: Miles Fire continues to be “active”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to make progress containing the Miles Fire burning five miles northeast of Trail.
The Miles and Sugar Pine Fires were started on July 15 when a thunderstorm passed over the area. Eventually, the two fires combined and fell under the singular designation of “Miles Fire.”
As of August 9, the Miles Fire covered 40,132 acres of grass, brush, timber and slash.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire moved 1.5 miles on August 8 and continues to be “very active with occasional torching and spotting on the southwest corner.”
Crews will continue to build, hold and improve containment lines with the expectation of continued surface fire activity into the night.
For the latest information about the Miles Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/
The latest evacuation map can be found at https://bit.ly/2uUku2C