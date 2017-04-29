Utah boy forges letter so he can play video games

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KSTU/CNN Newsource) – One 7-year-old went to great lengths to try to trick his parents into more video game time.
His mother wasn’t fooled, but she was so amused that she posted his effort to social media, where it got millions of views.
Video games are what 7-year-old Nathan Anderson would do 24/7 – if only his parents would let him.
Recently, Nathan unlocked a new level when it comes to his persuasive skills.
His mom Lori found a note on the counter. She said, “Immediately I recognized it was his handwriting. But I almost couldn’t stop myself from laughing.”
Here’s what it said:
Dear parents.
Nathan has been doing good in all his classes except for video game class!
If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school!!!
Start letting him stay up all night, and start tonight!
He can play anything, computers, Wii, iPod, iPad, phone and any other electronic.
From,
The school.
Written in pencil with a lot of exclamation marks, and signed “from the school.”
Nathan’s mom said, “I was baffled. I have no idea where that came from.”
Lori posted a picture of the not online. Within days, it has millions of millions of hits.
And Nathan earned it. He went to great lengths to make his note believable.
Lori said, “This is a regular piece of notebook paper, he cut it down to size to make it more authentic.”
And while Nathan’s parents didn’t believe there is such a thing as a video game class, the note did earn Nathan some extra time for playing video games.
Nathan said, “It worked a little bit. I got to stay up 30 more minutes that night.”
Now the question is: Does Nathan have anything else up his sleeve?
“Not that I’ve thought of yet,” replied Nathan.