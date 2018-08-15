Home
Utah firefighter killed battling California wildfire

(KSL) – A Utah firefighter was killed while fighting the so-called Mendocino Complex Fire in California.

Friends and family are remembering Battalion Chief Matt Burchett who was injured when a tree fell on him. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

Burchett was one of dozens of firefighters from Utah who left twelve days ago to help California firefighters battle the massive blaze.

During a news conference Tuesday, Burchett’s supervisors called him a “brother” that saved the lives of countless firefighters and civilians.

“He was one of the top guys, and for this to happen to him, it just shows, these are dangerous fires,” said Jay Stevens with the Unified Fire Authority.

Burchett was 42 years old. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

