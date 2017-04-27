Utah school offering up to $80,000 per year for veteran teachers

MONTEZUMA CREEK, Utah – Teacher turnover at one remote Utah school is so high, officials started a test program offering salaries of up to $80,000 to convince teachers to stay.
Deseret News reports the school near the Utah-California border struggles with poverty, homelessness, high rates of absenteeism and frequent turnover of teachers.
School officials said in an effort to attract and keep veteran teachers, they started a project that would pay significantly higher salaries.
Depending on a teacher’s background, they could be eligible for up to $80,000 per year.
If a teacher sticks around for more than three years, officials said it could make a substantial difference in their retirement.
Since they started the pilot project, turnover has been reduced and student performance has improved.
District officials are excited about the success of the program, and they’re hoping to duplicate at their other campuses.