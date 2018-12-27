Utah to enact nation’s strictest DUI law

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL/NBC) – The State of Utah will soon implement the toughest DUI law in the nation.
Beginning Sunday, December 30th, the legal blood alcohol concentration for driving in Utah will go from .08 percent to point .05 percent.
The state’s legislature passed the law in 2017 but delayed its implementation until the end of this year.
State Representative Norm Thurston said he proposed the lower limit after sayings such as “buzzed driving is drunk driving” caught his attention.
Utah Highway Patrol says it will be business as usual and state troopers won’t change how they.