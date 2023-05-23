Uvalde school shooting anniversary tomorrow

UVALDE, Texas (NBC) – The city of Uvalde is preparing to mark the anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Wednesday marks one year since 19 children and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman.

Around a fountain in the town square, a memorial has been set up to honor the victims.

City leaders in Uvalde are asking for peace and privacy, encouraging people to hold an event in their own hometown instead of traveling to Uvalde to remember those who died.

Meanwhile, many families of the victims killed will be part of a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

