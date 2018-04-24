VA nomination on hold

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Confirmation hearings for President Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary, Dr. Ronny Jackson, have been postponed indefinitely.
The top Republican and Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee say “serious allegations” have been made against Jackson.
Dr. Jackson has served as a White House physician since 2006, and the president took many officials by surprise when he announced the nomination on Twitter.
President Trump says he still supports his White House physician but left the door open for Jackson to withdraw his nomination.
“I don’t want to put a man through a process like this… It’s too ugly and too disgusting… So we’ll see what happens,” said President Trump.
The bipartisan chairs of the Veterans Affairs Committee say they just learned of these allegations a week ago and postponed Wednesday’s hearing to investigate.
Critics question whether Jackson is qualified to run an agency as big as the Veterans Affairs department and say the White House did not properly investigate him.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2vMmca8