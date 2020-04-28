Home
Vacation rental owners are wary of getting their hopes up

CURRY COUNTY, Ore— Motel, lodges and Air b-n-b’s are gearing up to reopen on Friday but some vacation rental owners are holding out on getting their hopes up.

Last week, Curry county commissioners voted to unanimously reopen motels and lodges on May 1st. However, that decision was met with backlash and now the county could be backtracking their decision.

Meanwhile, vocational rentals are still planning to reopen on the 1st.

One rental owner in Curry county says she rents out two homes, and between the two, she’s lost more than $36,000.

She’s nervous people will be hesitant to book a rental once it reopens.

“I haven’t had any bookings, they’re all still scared,” Carla Fultz, a rental property owner. “People are scared that they’re going to make these reservations and something is going to happen.”

Curry County commissioners are expected to meet again on Wednesday to talk about and potentially reverse the decision to reopen transient lodging.

 

