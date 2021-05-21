Vaccinated Oregonians expected to be eligible for cash prizes from the lottery

KGW’s Pat Dooris tweeted an image of the Oregon Lottery’s May 21 agenda showing the planned approval of a “vaccination incentive game.” That’s the same day Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery at noon.
Video of the press conference will be available above this article.
According to KGW’s source, the prize would be about $1 million. Until more details are released, it remains unclear how the prize will be distributed. It’s possible the plan has more work to be done before it’s fully realized.