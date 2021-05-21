Vaccinated Oregonians expected to be eligible for cash prizes from the lottery

Home
SALEM, Ore. – It appears the Oregon Lottery will offer prizes for people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source cited by NBC affiliate KGW reports.

KGW’s Pat Dooris tweeted an image of the Oregon Lottery’s May 21 agenda showing the planned approval of a “vaccination incentive game.” That’s the same day Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery at noon.

According to KGW’s source, the prize would be about $1 million. Until more details are released, it remains unclear how the prize will be distributed. It’s possible the plan has more work to be done before it’s fully realized.

 

