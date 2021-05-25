Vaccine breakthrough cases rare, CDC report finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A new CDC report shows while breakthrough infections of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people do happen, it still appears to be a small occurrence.
According to the agency, more than 10,000 breakthrough infections were reported as of April 30. But that is out of the roughly 101 million adults who were fully vaccinated at that time.
The majority of the breakthrough infections occurred in women and 27% were asymptomatic. However, 10% had to be hospitalized and 2% died.
The CDC had sequencing data available for just 555 of the reported cases, of which 64% were identified as variants of concern.