Vaccine clinic to be held in Klamath Falls Saturday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The hospital serving Klamath County is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.
Klamath County residents 75 and older can now make an appointment to get vaccinated at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The vaccination event will be held on the first floor of the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center on the hospital’s campus between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-833-606-4370 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. No walk-in slots or on-site appointments will be available.
Next week, people 70 and older can start getting vaccinated, and those 65 and older can start on February 28.