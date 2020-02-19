Vaccine content on social media linked to misinformation, according to new study

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – You may be getting the wrong information about vaccines if you are turning to social media.
Researchers polled nearly 2,500 and up to 20% were at least somewhat mistaken about vaccines.
Those who reported seeing content about measles and the MMR vaccine on social media were more likely to be misinformed.
That is compared to those who were exposed to the topic on traditional media, such as the news.
The scientists say having the wrong information may affect vaccination rates which may in turn impact herd immunity.
This research is from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania and is published in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review.