Vaccine lotteries had little impact, study indicates

(CNN) – A new study indicates that lottery incentives failed to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The study was published Friday in JAMA Health Forum.
Researchers looked at vaccination records in the 19 states that entered people into a cash drawing after they got vaccinated between the end of April and the beginning of July.
The researchers observed no statistically significant association between the lotteries and vaccination rates.
They also speculated that lotteries may be less enticing than actual cash for vaccines.