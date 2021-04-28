Vaccines reduce COVID hospitalizations among older adults, study finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New real-world data shows the two authorized mRNA COVID vaccines are effective at reducing the risk for hospitalization among older adults.
CDC researchers looked at hospital data involving 417 adults aged 65 and older.
They compared the odds of vaccination among those who had tested positive for COVID-19 versus those who had tested negative.
They found those who were fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine were 94% less likely to be hospitalized when compared to those who were not vaccinated. But, the efficacy dropped to 64% if they were partially vaccinated.