Van Meter Fire in Klamath County nears complete containment

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to make progress fighting the Van Meter Fire in Klamath County.

Containment on the wildfire, located 13 miles east of Klamath Falls, increased to 89% Wednesday morning, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. The fire is holding steady at just over 2,600 acres.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, all remaining evacuation notifications for the Van Meter Fire have been removed, but the public is still advised to avoid the area and the Bureau of Land Management has issued closures for lands around the fire.

Residential traffic is allowed in the fire area, but you’re encouraged to drive slowly and be aware of firefighters in the area.

ODF said for the next several days, weather will be favorable for firefighters as cooler and more humid conditions move into the area.

For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8405/.