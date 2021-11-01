Vancouver child found dead after father turns himself in

Author: KGW Staff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — A man turned himself in after making threats to harm his 2-year-old child to the child’s mother. The child in his custody was found dead.

According to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department, on Oct. 31 at around 12:51 a.m., a woman called to report that the father of her 2-year-old child was making threats to harm the child. The suspect had picked up the child several hours earlier.

Vancouver police issued an emergency alert at 2:30 p.m. to ask the general public to help find the father’s vehicle, a silver 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. They described the case as a kidnapping.

Authorities made verbal contact with the man and he agreed to turn himself in.

It was around 4:15 a.m. when police found him in the area of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue and he was taken into custody. The alert was canceled.

The child was found dead.

The case is still being investigated. Police believe the homicide took place in Gresham.