Vandals smash windows again; costing money for the church

Cave Junction, Ore.– A local church is cleaning up after it was targeted by vandals.
Three windows were recently smashed in at the Valley Evangelical Free Church. Church leaders say fixing the damage will cost about $1,600.
While the church does have surveillance cameras, Pastor Marvin Porter says those cameras didn’t get any good shots of the vandals’ faces.
This also isn’t the first time the church has been targeted. In the past cars have torn up the grass and the building was even shot at.
Pastor Porter remembers a time when it wasn’t like this.
“No churches were locked. You could go anytime, night and day if you wanted. Go in and pray or do whatever, you could go in,” he said. “You don’t dare leave your doors unlocked anymore.”
Overall, the church has already spent more than $3,000 on repairs