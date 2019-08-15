Vandals strike Jackson County Republican Party office again

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating another vandalism case at the Jackson County Republican Party office in Medford.
Officers said on August 13 at about 5:30 p.m. and on August 14 at 6:22 a.m., someone broke a total of three windows at the office located at 311 East Main Street.
“The windows appeared to have been struck with an object,” the Medford Police Department explained, “but no evidence of what was used was left behind.”
Investigators estimated there was about $4,000 worth of damage done to two windows and a glass door.
Police said that two days prior to the latest vandalisms, a live-feed camera was torn from the building. The incident was not reported at the time.
This isn’t the first time the Republican office has been damaged. On July 3, both front windows were smashed. They appeared to have been punched by someone as bloodstains showed on the glass around holes and indents. Business owners said a building right next door also had its window smashed a couple of weeks prior.
At the time of the July vandalism, Republican party officials said they felt like it was a politically motivated attack. “I find this disconcerting to say the least that somebody would take violent action against their political dissidents,” said Yuri Vincent, chairman pro tempore of the Jackson County Republican Party.
In all incidents, there appeared to be no entry into the building and no property was taken.
The vandalism cases remain under investigation by MPD.