Vandals tamper with Josephine County park fee boxes

Josephine Co., Ore. — After an increase in vandalism the past two months, Josephine County parks are asking for your help to identify the person responsible.

Parks Director Sarah Wright says all three fee boxes at Fish Hatchery Park have recently been pried open.

Each time — it costs the parks $500 dollars to fix.

Self-funded since 2006, Wright says they rely on people paying their day-use fees to keep the parks open and maintained.

She says if the boxes continue to be tampered with, a few changes will be necessary.

“One… no more cash as sites. We’re gonna force everybody into annual day-use fees and you can’t use our sites if you don’t have them. Two… shutting down the locations that see the most amount of vandalism,” Wright said.

If you notice anyone acting suspicious or tampering with a fee box, the parks department is asking you to write down a license plate number and description of the person.

