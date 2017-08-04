Vandals target Medford homes under construction

Medford, Ore. – Police are investigating a string of burglaries and vandalisms targeting homes under construction in the city of Medford.
Officers said three houses off Shamrock Drive and one on Mary Bee Lane were severely damaged in the break-ins.
All the homes were under construction at the time.
Medford Police said it appears the suspects smoked marijuana and ate food during the vandalism spree.
Holes in the walls, thrown paint, damaged cabinets and broken fixtures could add up to around $30,000 in damage.
According to MPD, the suspects may be neighborhood juveniles.
Police are using this opportunity to encourage homeowners and contractors to invest in security systems.
They recommend “Arlo Go”, which uses cell phone networks to provide alerts.
Police are continuing to investigate the burglaries.