Vegetation fire burns 10 acres in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– A 10 acre vegetation fire broke out at the Mt. Shasta Vista Community in the Big Springs Area late Sunday afternoon.
Cal Fire responded to the area around Martin and Stanton Drive and sent out an evacuation notice to nearly 300 people in the area.
Currently, the fire is 30 percent contained and it has been bulldozed in, according to Cal Fire. Crew will continue to work overnight to make sure there are no more hot spots.
While the evacuation notice has been lifted, many people chose to stay in the area.
“I do want to advise people though when the fire officials and law enforcement do tell you to evacuate, it is for your concern and your safety,” said Suzy Brady, information officer for Cal Fire Siskiyou County unit. “So please abide by that and evacuate.”
Several outbuildings did burn but reports so far show no one was injured in the fire. Investigators are still looking at what may have caused the fire.
Evacuees that asked not be identified told NBC5 News that the area has many pot farms and one of them probably caused the fire.
Cal Fire could not confirm if activities regarding marijuana were the cause of the fire.
