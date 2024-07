MONTAGUE, Cal.- A vegetation fire in Siskiyou County is contained after it destroys a structure.

The Harry Fire off of Harry Cash Road in Montague grew to 10 acres, causing the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office to issue an Evacuation Warning for zone SIS-3546, which was later lifted.

Cal Fire Siskiyou says one outbuilding was destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

