Vegetation fire put out Saturday in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a nearly 20 acre vegetation fire Saturday.

According to IVFD, it responded to a reported vegetation fire around 1 p.m. Saturday on Holland loop road in Cave Junction.

Once the fire district was on scene, the alarm level was increased to a second alarm vegetation fire.

With the help of ODF, Rural metro fire, and Grants Pass Fire, the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

