Vegetation fire put out Saturday in Cave Junction

Posted by Kade Stirling June 23, 2024

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a nearly 20 acre vegetation fire Saturday.

According to IVFD, it responded to a reported vegetation fire around 1 p.m. Saturday on Holland loop road in Cave Junction.

Once the fire district was on scene, the alarm level was increased to a second alarm vegetation fire.

With the help of ODF, Rural metro fire, and Grants Pass Fire, the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kade Stirling
