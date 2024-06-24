Vegetation fire put out Saturday in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a nearly 20 acre vegetation fire Saturday.
According to IVFD, it responded to a reported vegetation fire around 1 p.m. Saturday on Holland loop road in Cave Junction.
Once the fire district was on scene, the alarm level was increased to a second alarm vegetation fire.
With the help of ODF, Rural metro fire, and Grants Pass Fire, the fire was put out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
