Vehicle crashes through power pole in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A vehicle crashed into a power pole in west Medford Wednesday morning, causing a small grass fire.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:40 p.m. on May 30, someone called 911 to report a crash on Oak Grove Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a white Mercedes convertible that had sheared through a power pole on the side of the road.
Downed power lines caused a small fire, which was extinguished by Medford Fire and Rescue.
The 26-year-old woman who was driving the car was not injured. She was cited for careless driving.